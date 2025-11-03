Harmanpreet Kaur has etched her name in history as the India Women's National Cricket Team won the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 title, beating South Africa in a tense final at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, November 2. South Africa were at 246/9 in 45.2 overs when Nadine de Klerk attempted to go big on the off-side but ended by miscuing the shot. The ball went towards extra cover, where Harmanpreet Kaur ran back and pulled off a spectacular catch. That catch sealed the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 title win for India and the celebrations broke out in Navi Mumbai. India have won the ICC Women's World Cup title for the first time in three attempts and it is one of the most memorable days in Indian cricket. India Win ICC Women's World Cup 2025! Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma Star as Women in Blue Beat South Africa to Clinch First-Ever Title.

Watch India Winning Moment Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

