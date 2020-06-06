Fans Trend #RespectAllCricketersOnTwitter, Pledge Not to Troll Cricketers
Cricket is certainly one of the most popular sports around the world as billions of people are praying for a certain outcome of the match. Owing to the massive admiration of the game, several prominent players get a lot of love and blessings from the fans. However, on the other side of the coin, the same players are subjected to online trolling after not being able to live up to the expectation. Social media gets filled with memes and also some derogatory posts following the dismal performance of a player or a team. Recently, however, the netizens took a pledge that no cricketers will further face the heat on social media as #RespectAllCricketersOnTwitter became one of the top trends on Twitter.  Twitterati Not Impressed With Yuvraj Singh's Comment on Yuzvendra Chahal During Instagram Live With Rohit Sharma.

Winning and losing is a part and parcel of the game. Hence, expecting favourable results every time is certainly not fair. Also, the impact of the fans and crowd also has a great impact on many players. In fact, many players like Glenn Maxwell and Nic Maddinson took a break from the game owing to their mental health. Nevertheless, several fans took the onus upon them and urged people to respect all the cricketers on social media. Meanwhile, have a look at how they reacted.

Meanwhile, after more than three months of international cricket, cricket boards all around the world are planning to resume the game at the highest level. In fact, West Indies have already announced their Test squad which will tour England in July. If everything goes as per plan, the first Test between the two sides will mark the return of international cricket.