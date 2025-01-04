As reported by the Bengali daily Anandbazar Patrika, former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly’s daughter Sana Ganguly, was involved in a car accident on Friday night. As per the report, a bus struck her car in the Behala Chowrasta area. Sourav Ganguly Embraces Rahul Dravid at IPL 2025 Mega Auction, Heartwarming Video Goes Viral.

Sana Ganguly, however, emerged unscathed from the incident. The report added that, when the collision occurred, Sana was seated in the front seat of her car. The impact was a massive that it caused significant damage to her car. The driver’s alertness said, to have prevented a major mishap in the scenario. It is further added that the bus driver was detained by authorities after the accident.

