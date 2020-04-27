Funny Umar Akmal Memes Flood Twitter After PCB Bans Cricketer for Three Years on Corruption Charges
Umar Akmal. (Photo Credits: Getty images)

Pakistan Cricket Board announced that cricketer Umar Akmal has been banned from all forms of cricket for three years after failing to report corruption charges. The suspension was imposed by the Chairman of the disciplinary committee Mr Justice (retired) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan. The decision was taken after a short hearing at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore. No soon the decision was announced, netizens flooded Twitter with Hilarious memes trolling the Pakistan cricketer. Umar Akmal’s ‘Photoshopped’ Twitter Caption Goes Viral, Fans Troll Discarded Pakistan Cricketer With Jokes and Memes.

Umar Akmal was found guilty by the panel for two breaches of Article 2.4.4 of the PCB anti-corruption code in two unrelated incidents on March 17. According to Article 6.2, the range of permissible period of ineligibility for those charged and found guilty under Article 2.4.4 is a minimum of six (6) months and a maximum of a lifetime. Umar Akmal Banned for Three Years Over Corruption Charges by PCB.

Prevail Will Justice

Revenge

Clean Bowled

Cricket is Banned

The cricket did not report an alleged spot-fixing offer in the 2020 Pakistan Super League and after refusing to show up in front of the Anti-Corruption Tribunal, his case was forwarded to the disciplinary committee, who have banned him for three years. Former Pakistan cricket Ramiz Raja, was not happy with Akmal as he slammed him on Twitter.

Ramiz Raja

Arrest Me

Salman Butt

The cricketer was handed a provisional ban on February 20, 2020, just before the start of the fifth season of the PSL. He was a part of the Quetta Gladiators squad and the team were allowed to sign a replacement for the 29-year-old.