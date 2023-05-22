The playoffs of the Indian Premier League is set to begin on May 23, 2023, Tuesday, when Gujarat Titans (GT) go one-on-one with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the qualifier 1. Gujarat Titans finished the group league stage on top of the table after triumphing in 10 out of 14 matches. While Chennai won eight out of their allotted 14 group league matches and came second in the points table. Gujarat ended their last game on a positive note when they defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by six wickets to register their 10th win of the season. RCB rode on Virat Kohli’s splendid IPL ton to reach a defendable target of 197. Chasing 198, Shubman Gill also slammed a century to power Gujarat to a comfortable six-wicket win over RCB. Virat Kohli Registers Rare Milestone, Achieves Feat During RCB vs GT IPL 2023 Match.

Chennai also concluded their last group league match with a win against Delhi Capitals. Batting first, Chennai, on the back of brilliant fifties from Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway, posted a mammoth total of 223 runs. Defending 224, Chennai bowlers performed to see off the back of Delhi batters despite a valiant knock of 86 runs from captain David Warner.

Chennai Weather Report

Expected Weather at MA Chidambaram stadium during IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 match between GT and CSK. (Source: Accuweather)

The good news is that we can catch Hardik Pandya and his teammates in live action for tomorrow’s game. The weather forecast for the IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 game between GT and CSK is good with the temperature expected to be around 31-33 degree Celsius with the day expected to be extremely humid. There is zero per cent chance of precipitation, meaning we can expect full and uninterrupted gameplay. IPL 2023: Ben Stokes Leaves Chennai Super Kings Camp, Returns Back Home in Preparation for England’s Upcoming Home Summer.

MA Chidambaram Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch for the IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 match between GT and CSK is good with the surface expected to provide assistance to both batsmen and bowlers. Stroke playing is easy due to the even bounce. Teams who win the toss are more likely to chase targets.

