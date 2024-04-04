Gujarat Titans host Punjab Kings in match 17 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on April 4. Both teams have had contrasting outings in their last matches. Shubman Gill has led the Gujarat Titans well so far this season with the 2022 champions sitting in fifth place, having mustered four points so far. Having kicked off their campaign with a win over Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Titans lost to Chennai Super Kings in a repeat of last year's final. But Gill and co bounced back in splendid fashion as they beat high-flying Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last match. IPL 2024 Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings Free Live Streaming Online on JioCinema: Get TV Channel Telecast Details of GT vs PBKS T20 Cricket Match on Star Sports.

Punjab Kings, on the other hand, are placed seventh on the IPL 2024 points table. Shikhar Dhawan and his team got off to a good start in the tournament with a victory over Delhi Capitals. But Punjab Kings fell to two consecutive defeats in their last two matches and languished in the seventh spot on the IPL 2024 points table. The 2014 finalists need a big win to bounce back in the tournament and keep up with the other teams.

Gujarat Titans Full Squad for IPL 2024: David Miller, Shubman Gill (c), Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Sandeep Warrier, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Azmatullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Manav Suthar, Spencer Johnson, BR Sharath.

Punjab Kings Full Squad for IPL 2024: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, Harshal Patel, Chris Woakes, Ashutosh Sharma, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, Shashank Singh, Tanay Thyagarajann, Prince Choudhary, Rilee Rossouw.