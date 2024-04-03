Gujarat Titans (GT) will be going head-to-head against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match 17 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season. GT has won two matches out of the three matches played this season. PBKS have been able to win a single match out of three they played this season. GT after losing their first match of IPL 2024 came back stronger and won their next two staying at a good spot in the points table. On the other hand, PBKS did the exact opposite as they won their first game and lost the next two. IPL 2024: Uncapped Lucknow Super Giants Tearaway Mayank Yadav Enters Record Books With Sensational Spell Against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

GT will be coming in after defeating the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their previous match. They won the match by seven wickets after chasing the successful total of 163 runs posted by SRH. Sai Sudarshan continues to perform well as he scored 45 runs in just 36 balls. David Miller also played a very crucial part as he went not out for 44 runs in 27 deliveries. Captain Shubman Gill also scored an important 36 runs to add to the GT's chase. Their bowling has been a fighting form factor as Mohit Sharma is leading the charge and performs well in the death overs, he even went on to win Player of the match against SRH as he took three wickets and gave away 25 runs. IPL 2024: Mayank Yadav ‘Definitely in Conversation’ for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Indian Squad, Says Tom Moody.

PBKS on the other faced the second consecutive defeat of the season as they lost their last match against LSG by 21 runs. Punjab will need to find some form in the middle order as they are struggling quite often in that area. The bowlers too have to be consistent too with their performances. Sam Curran and Harpreet Brar are doing well in bowling, but the rest of the bowlers need a step up too.

GT vs PBKS Head-to-Head Record in IPL

Both teams have been against each other for a total of three times in which GT has won two matches and PBKS has just one match.

GT vs PBKS Match Number 17 TATA IPL 2024 Key Players

Shikhar Dhawan Shubman Gill Sam Curran David Miller Harpreet Brar Mohit Sharma

GT vs PBKS Match Number 17 TATA IPL 2024 Key Battles

The fans would be very willing to witness the key battle between the captains Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill and also how the PBKS batting lineup plays out against Mohit Sharma.

GT vs PBKS Match Number 17 TATA IPL 2024 Venue and Match Timing

The GT vs PBKS IPL 2024 Match Number 17 will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Thursday, April 4, 2024. The match will start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time), and the toss will be held at 07:00 pm IST.

GT vs PBKS Match Number 17 TATA IPL 2024 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of TATA IPL 2024 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada TV channels to catch the live telecast of the GT vs PBKS match 17 on TV in India. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom 18, has the TATA IPL 2024 online streaming rights in India. Fans can turn to the JioCinema app or website to catch the GT vs PBKS IPL 2024 match 17 free live streaming in India.

GT vs PBKS Match Number 17 TATA IPL 2024 Likely Playing XI:

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (Wk), Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudarshan, David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Darshan Nalkande

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Jonny Bairstow, Prahbsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma (Wk), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 03, 2024 02:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).