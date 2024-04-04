The Gujarat Titans had a minor blip against the Chennai Super Kings and then returned to winning ways with an important win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the last game. They will be keen to continue their winning run with a win over Punjab Kings at home this evening. The 2022 champions are currently 5th in the standings and should break into the top four with a good performance. For Punjab, the last two games have resulted in defeats and they can ill afford to lose momentum early on. The pitch in Ahmedabad is good for batting and we should see a high-scoring game. Gujarat Titans Coach Ashish Nehra Dances With Son Arush as Harpreet Brar Sings During Training Session Ahead of GT vs PBKS IPL 2024 Clash (Watch Video).

Mohit Sharma was the pick of the blowers for the Gujarat Titans in the last game and the former India international will use all his experience once again to trouble the Punjab batters. Azmatullah Omarzai has been another good addition to the team and can play a key role with both the bat and the ball. Shubman Gill has led the troops well in the opening few games and his rise to this new challenge has been exemplary. DC vs KKR IPL 2024 Stat Highlights: Sunil Narine Stars As Kolkata Knight Riders Win Big In Vizag.

Jonny Bairstow got some much-needed runs under his belt in the last game and the English player will need to build on to it. Shikhar Dhawan is a key player up top for the visitors but needs to work on improving his strike rate, which does not bode well in the current day and age. In terms of bowling, Kagiso Rabada has not been amongst the wickets and this has only increased the pressure on the domestic bowlers.

When Is GT vs PBKS Match 17 of TATA IPL 2024? Know Date, Time and Venue

Gujarat Titans (GT) will take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in IPL 2024 on April 4. The GT vs PBKS match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium and it starts at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of GT vs PBKS Match 17 of TATA IPL 2024?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to IPL 2024. The GT vs PBKS live telecast viewing option will be available on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, and Star Sports 3/HD with English commentary. The viewing option for GT vs PBKS in Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD channels. Meanwhile, fans can enjoy the match with regional commentary on Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of GT vs PBKS Match 17 of TATA IPL 2024?

JioCinema, which possesses the digital rights of IPL 2024. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide the Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings match. Gujarat at home have always dominated the opposition team and they should secure an easy win here.

