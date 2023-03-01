The Ahmedabad-based franchise team, Gujarat Giants, will form one of the five outfits participating in the first edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023. The inaugural edition of India's Women T20 franchise cricket league is around the corner as the cash-rich event will kick off from March 4 to 26. The Adani Group-owned women's team of Gujarat Giants will have to shoulder the high expectations of the fans and simulate a similar show as their male counterparts, Gujarat Titans under Hardik Pandya, did in their debut season at IPL. Mumbai Indians WPL 2023 Squad and Match List: Get MI-W Cricket Team Schedule in IST and Player Names for Inaugural Women’s Premier League.

Gujarat Giants used their maximum purse on getting in the services of Australian star all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner for the second highest price of 3.2 crore in the WPL 2023 and wicket-keeper batter Beth Mooney for 2 Crore, who was also announced as the captain of the team. Notably, these two players were named Player of the Tournament and Player of the Match after the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 final, respectively. Indian bowling all-rounder Sneh Rana who will be deputy of Beth Mooney for Gujarat Giants in the inaugural WPL was one of the notable buys from the national team by the franchise. Another Indian all-rounder Harleen Deol was another well-known inclusion into the squad. WPL 2023 Schedule: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Venue Details of Women’s Premier League Inaugural Edition.

GG Match List at Women's Premier League 2023

Date Match Time (IST) Venue March 4 GG-W vs MI-W 07:30 PM Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai March 5 UPW-W vs GG-W 07:30 PM Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai March 8 GG-W vs RCB-W 07:30 PM Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai March 11 GG-W vs DC-W 07:30 PM Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai March 14 MI-W vs GG-W 7:30 PM Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai March 16 DC-W vs GG-W 7:30 PM Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai March 18 RCB-W vs GG-W 7:30 PM Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai March 20 GG-W vs UPW-W 3:30 PM Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

The maiden edition of Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 will be played in double round-robin format. Gujarat Giants will play their first league match against Mumbai Indians on March 4 at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. The Ahmedabad-based team will play eight league matches, two against other remaining four teams. In the last match of round one, Gujarat Giants will lock horns with Uttar Pradesh Warriors on March 20 at Brabourne Stadium, Maharashtra.

GG Full Squad at WPL 2023

Beth Mooney (c), Sneh Rana (vc), Ashleigh Gardner, Sophia Dunkley, Annabel Sutherland, Harleen Deol, Deandra Dottin, S Meghana, Georgia Wareham, Mansi Joshi, Dayalan Hemalatha, Monica Patel, Tanuja Kanwer, Sushma Verma, Hurley Gala, Ashwani Kumari, Parunika Sisodia, Shabman Shakil.

