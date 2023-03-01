The first-ever edition of Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 is set to feature five teams, including Mumbai Indians Women, owned by Indiawin Sports Private Limited (a subsidiary of Reliance Industries). Indiawin Sports also owns the record five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) winners Mumbai Indians. The inaugural edition of WPL is scheduled from March 04 to 26. Interestingly, Mumbai Indians will benefit from the home crowd as the tournament will be hosted by Mumbai at two different venues. Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL 2023 Squad and Match List: Get RCB-W Cricket Team Schedule in IST and Player Names for Inaugural Women’s Premier League.

The Mumbai-based Women's team was the second-most expensive team bought in the inaugural WPL 2023 auction. The franchise owners roped Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur for 1.8 Crore. Kaur is also appointed to lead the Mumbai Indians in WPL 2023, though the most costly bid of the franchise remained England's star all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt for 3.2 Crore. Mumbai Indians also grabbed the service of 22-year-old New Zealand star Amelia Kerr. The Mumbai-based franchise looked keen to have a versatile squad for the first-ever WPL and hence, made a couple of multi-skilled inclusions to the squad in the form of West Indies skipper Hayley Matthews and explosive South African all-rounder Chloe Tryon, as well. They also signed the Indian regulars Pooja Vastrakar, Yastika Bhatia, and some lesser-known domestic players. WPL 2023 Schedule: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Venue Details of Women’s Premier League Inaugural Edition.

MI Match List at Women's Premier League 2023

Date Match Time (IST) Venue March 4 GG-W vs MI-W 07:30 PM Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai March 6 MI-W vs RCB-W 07:30 PM Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai March 9 DC-W vs MI-W 07:30 PM Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai March 12 UPW-W vs MI-W 07:30 PM Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai March 14 MI-W vs GG-W 7:30 PM Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai March 18 MI-W vs UPW-W 3:30 PM Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai March 20 MI-W vs DC-W 7:30 PM Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai March 21 RCB-W vs MI-W 3:30 PM Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai

Mumbai Indians will be involved in the tournament opener up against Gujarat Giants on March 04 (Saturday) at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Mumbai Indians will play eight matches in the league stage, against the remaining four teams in the tournament. Before the sole Play-off scheduled on March 24, Mumbai Indians will play their last league match against Royal Challengers Bangalore Women on March 21.

MI Squad for WPL 2023

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Yastika Bhatia, Heather Graham, Isabelle Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Dhara Gujjar, Saika Ishaque, Hayley Matthews, Chloe Tryon, Humaira Kazi, Priyanka Bala, Sonam Yadav, Jintimani Kalita, Neelam Bisht

