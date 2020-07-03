One of the greatest off-spinners to have ever stepped onto the cricket field, Harbhajan Singh celebrates his 40th birthday on Friday (July 3). Hailed as the Turbanator, the talismanic cricketer has guided India to many memorable and his record in international cricket is also stupendous. In fact, he is the first Indian bowler to take a hat-trick in Test matches. Along with his bowling prowess, however, Harbhajan is also a potent batsman lower down the order. The right-handed batsman possesses the ability to clear any boundary with ease courtesy which he has given tough times to many prominent bowlers. Below, we’ll look at some of his best knocks. Harbhajan Singh Relives Rivalry With Ricky Ponting.

Harbhajan likes to go after the bowlers from the word go. Although, he’s not the best in the business when it comes to technique. However, his sheer strength helps his score big sixes. Also, unlike other tail-enders, Harbhajan never looked tentative or nervous while facing any kind of bowler. Coming to his numbers, the dasher has 2225 and 1237 runs from 145 Tests and 128 ODI innings respectively. As the talismanic cricketer turns a year older, let’s revisit the times when the Turbanator troubled the opposition with the bat in hand. Harbhajan Singh Hails Anil Kumble As the Greatest Cricketer Ever to Have Played for India.

115 Vs New Zealand in Ahmedabad

Harbhajan looked in great batting form during the 1st Test of New Zealand’s 2010 Tour of India. In the first innings of the game, he scored a brilliant 69 and impressed one and all. However, his best was yet to come. The home team were reeling at 6-65 in the third innings of the game when Harbhajan arrived. He brilliantly tackled the Kiwi bowlers and played a calculated knock. The batsman eventually went to score his maiden Test ton and helped India draw the match.

111 vs New Zealand in Hyderabad

The veteran cricketer continued his love affair with the Kiwi bowlers in 2010 Test series and played another stupendous knock in the second match. Coming to bat at number eight, the star batsman attacked the bowlers from the outset and scored runs all over the park. He went on to score his second consecutive Test hundred. The game, however, ended in a draw.

49 Vs Australia in Vadodara

Harbhajan has always been a nemesis for Australians. One of his memorable performances against the Aussies came in the second ODI of 2009 series. This time, however, with the bat in hand. Chasing 293 for victory, India were tottering at 6/186 and the result of the game looked inevitable. However, Harbhajan decided to make a fightback and he took the Aussie bowlers to the cleaners. He, however, got out for 49 as India fell short of the target by just four runs.

49 Vs Deccan Chargers in Mumbai

Mumbai India’s middle-order got collapsed during their IPL 2015 fixture against the now-defunct Deccan Chargers. At one stage, the home side was struggling at 93/6 and Chargers were well placed on the driver’s seat. However, Harbhajan came to the part and then, it was a one-man show. He rained fours and sixes in the death overs and ended up scoring an unbeaten 49 off 18 balls. His efforts proved to be fruitful as Mumbai clinched the game by 41 runs.

64 Vs Kings XI Punjab in Mumbai

After scalping two wickets against Kings XI Punjab in 2015 IPL encounter, Harbhajan put up a stupendous performance with the bat too. Chasing 178, Mumbai Indians were reduced to 6/59 and their loss was set on the cards. However, Bhajji didn’t put his guards down and showcased some fireworks. With six maximums and five boundaries, he scored 64 off just 24 balls. His efforts, however, weren’t enough as Punjab won the game by 18 runs.

The veteran off-spinner is currently spending time with his family amid the COVID-19 break. His next assignment will get underway if BCCI, as per the revised plan, manages to conduct IPL 2020 in October.

