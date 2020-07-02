Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting will go down as one of the best batsmen to have ever stepped onto the cricket field and his records are simply sensational. In his illustrious career, the right-handed batsman toiled many prominent bowling line-ups. However, Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh was one of those bowlers who troubled the Aussie great. Ponting played some impressive knocks against India. However, he never looked comfortable against the offie. Even, on many previous occasions, Harbhajan has talked about his dominance against Ponting and called him his ‘biggest bunny.’ Recently, the veteran Indian bowler again relived his rivalry against the Aussie star and shared a compilation of his videos against him. Harbhajan Singh Names Ricky Ponting As His Bunny.

“Me vs Ponting first part 2nd part will be shared later today,” wrote Harbhajan while sharing the compilation of dismissals. He also mentioned that he’ll share the other part of the video later. The Punjab-born cricketer made his debut against Aussies and was a nemesis against them for the most part of his career. In fact, he also took a hat-trick against the Aussies. Coming to his battle with Ponting, Harbhajan has dismissed the talismanic batsman for 13 times in international cricket. Meanwhile, let’s look at the video.

View Post:

After battling against each other for years, Harbhajan and Ponting joined forces in Mumbai Indians camp during the 2013 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, the ‘’Turbanator,’ in an interview, said that even in the nets, Ponting wasn’t able to pick him and got dismissed 5 or 6 times.

