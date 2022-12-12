In an unprecedented development, the HCA members opposing Azhar conducted a Special General Meeting (SGM) of the body on the road outside the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday as the gates of the stadium were locked allegedly on Azhar's order. According to the HCA members, this is the first time in the 88-year history of the association that the meeting was held on the road.

Former HCA secretary Shivlal Yadav, former presidents Asrhad Ayub and G. Vinod were among the 172 of 220 members who attended the SGM. Stating that Azhar was no longer the HCA president as his term ended on November 28, they unanimously decided to conduct the elections for the new apex council. The SGM passed a resolution appointing former chief election commissioner V.S. Sampat as the election officer. He had also served as the election officer in 2019 when Azhar was elected the president. Ajinkya Rahane and Ishant Sharma Likely to Lose Central Contracts of BCCI, Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill Set for Promotion

Shivlal Yadav slammed Azhar for locking the stadium and reminded the former Indian captain that he had no role in construction of the stadium. "Those who worked day and night for this stadium were locked out. This is shameful," he said. The members also lodged a complaint with the police against staffers who locked the stadium. However, Azharuddin remained defiant and termed the SGM illegal. "Conducting a meeting without obtaining the permission of the Supervisory Committee is inherently illegal & does not have any sanctity," he said in a statement. He pointed out that the supervisory committee was appointed by the Supreme Court, and the High Court of Telangana has been instructing petitioners seeking relief on matters connected with HCA to petition the supervisory committee.

For the SGM, Vinod and Arshad Ayub had approached Rachakonda police to make the security arrangements. However, the police advised them to approach the supervisory committee constituted by the Supreme Court to monitor day to day activities of the HCA. HCA posted on its website the letter from Rachakonda police in support of its claim that the SGM was illegal.