Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore will cross swords in the upcoming fixture of the VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The encounter takes place at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday (April 27). Having won four of their first five games, DC and RCB have made a stellar start to the season, and it would be interesting to see who emerges victorious here. While Rishabh Pant’s men are third in the team standings, Virat Kohli’s army holds the third position. Notably, the winner of this contest would topple Chennai Super Kings at the top. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other DC vs RCB match details. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

After winning their first four games of the season, RCB suffered a comprehensive 60-run loss against CSK, and it would be interesting to how they bounce back. On the other hand, DC have ticked most of the boxes in IPL 2021 and are currently enjoying a three-match winning streak. However, their ace spinner R Ashwin has withdrawn from the tournament due to the COVID-19 crisis and fulfilling his boots won’t be easy. As the encounter takes a countdown, let’s look at the streaming and other information. DC vs RCB Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know.

IPL 2021 Live Scorecard

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Indian Premier League 2021 Match Time and Schedule in India

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match in IPL 2021 will be played at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday (April 27). The game is scheduled for a 07:30 pm start.

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Indian Premier League 2021 Match Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (DC vs RCB) match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian Premier League 2021 in India. So fans can live telecast the CSK vs DC match live on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD and Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD channels.

