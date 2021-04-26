Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals are all set to take on each other in the IPL 2021 match. Delhi Capitals steps into the game after finishing their nail-biting finish against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rishabh Pant's men had the last laugh as they won the game in the Super Over. Whereas, RCB was handed over their first defeat in the tournament as they lost to Chennai Super Kings by 69 runs. Now, in this article, we shall bring to you the Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and other things that you need to know about the game. DC vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2021: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Indian Premier League Season 14 Match 22.

DC vs RCB Head-to-Head

The two teams have had a face-off with each other 25 times so far in the history of IPL. RCB has an upper hand over Delhi Capitals as they won 14 games out and 10 were won by DC. One game between these teams ended with no result.

DC vs RCB IPL 2021 Match 22, Key Players

Shikhar Dhawan and Avesh Khan are the key players from DC. Whereas, Devdutt Padikkal and Harshal Patel are two key players from RCB.

DC vs RCB IPL 2021 Match 22, Mini Battles

It would be interesting to watch the battle between Avesh Khan and Devdutt Padikkal. The other interesting battle will be between Harshal Patel and Shikhar Dhawan.

DC vs RCB IPL 2021 Match 22 Venue and Match Timing

The match between DC and RCB will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The match will begin at 7.30 pm IST. The toss will happen half an hour earlier.

DC vs RCB IPL 2021 Match 22 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Star Sports is the official broadcaster for IPL 2021. So fans can watch the live telecast of the DC vs RCB match on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bangla channels. Live streaming online of the CSK vs RCB match will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

DC vs RCB IPL 2021, Likely Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals Predicted Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Steve Smith, Rishabh Pant (C & WK), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Lalit Yadav/Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan

Royal Challengers Bangalore Predicted Playing XI: Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (C), Washington Sundar, AB de Villiers (WK), Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammad Siraj, Navdeep Saini

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 26, 2021 03:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).