PSL 2021 is set to resume after a three-month hiatus as Pakistan’s premier T20 competition finally resolves its off-field issues. The competition will restart with a clash between Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United on June 09, 2021 (Wednesday) at the Shiekh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Meanwhile, fans searching for Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United, PSL 2021 live streaming can scroll down below. PSL 2021 New Schedule: Pakistan Super League 6 to Resume in Abu Dhabi From June 9 With Final on June 24.

Following the end of the initial stage of PSL 2021, both Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United find themselves in a good position as they occupy the fourth and third spots in the points table respectively. The teams will have added motivation heading into the game as the winner will move to the top of the team standings.

Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United, PSL 2021 Match Time and Schedule in India

The PSL 2021 clash between Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United will be played at the Shiekh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, UAE on June 09, 2021 (Wednesday). The game has a scheduled time of 09:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United, PSL 2021 Match Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United, PSL 2021 clash on Sony Sports network. Sony Ten 1 SD, HD TV channels will provide the telecast of the PSL game. Meanwhile, fans can also watch the live action on online platforms as SonyLiv, the official OTT platform of Sony Spots will provide the online streaming of the Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United clash.

