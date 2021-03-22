New Zealand will aim to seal the three-match series 2-0 as they take on Bangladesh in the second ODI. The encounter takes place at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Tuesday (March 23). Having won the opening clash comprehensively by eight wickets, the Kiwis must be high on confidence and would like to continue their winning run. Tom Latham marshalled the troop brilliantly in Kane Williamson’s absence while veterans like Martin Guptill looked in great touch. On the other hand, Bangla Tigers require an extraordinary effort to bounce back after a humiliating loss. Meanwhile, fans searching for the live telecast, live streaming online and other match details for the New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI match, please scroll down for all details. NZ vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI 2021.

The visitors never really looked in the contest in the previous game as they were folded for 131 after being put on to bat first. Except for Mahmudullah (27) and Mushfiqur Rahim (23), no other Bangladesh batsmen could even cross the 20-run mark. Trent Boult was the pick of the Kiwi bowlers, scalping four wickets. Chasing the mediocre total, the home side crossed the line without breaking a sweat. Openers Martin Guptill and Henry Nicholls played handy knocks as the Blackcaps won inside 22 overs. Tamim Iqbal’s men aren’t expected to bounce back after such performance, while the hosts will be heads high. As the upcoming game takes a countdown, let’s look at the streaming and further information. When is WTC Final, India vs New Zealand? Get World Test Championship 2021 Schedule and Venue Details.

On Which TV Channel New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI 2021 Live Telecast is Available?

Unfortunately, New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI match will not be live telecast in India as there are no broadcasters available for Bangladesh’s tour of India 2021. In Bangladesh, fans can watch the NZ vs BAN 2nd ODI match on Gazi TV.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI 2021 Live Streaming Online in India

Fans looking for the live streaming of the New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI match should visit the FanCode app to catch the live-action. Fans will, however, have to pay a nominal subscription fee to watch the match live in India.

Squads

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Devon Conway, Tom Latham(w/c), Will Young, James Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson, Trent Boult, Matt Henry, Mark Chapman.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal(c), Liton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mosaddek Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan, Afif Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Mohammad Naim, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Al-Amin Hossain, Mohammad Mithun, Rubel Hossain.

