New Zealand and Pakistan will face each other in a three-match T20I series. The first game will be played at the Eden Park Stadium in Auckland on December 18, 2020 (Friday). Both teams will be looking for a positive start and to take an early lead in the series. Meanwhile, fans searching for how to watch NZ vs PAK 1st T20I 2020 live streaming can scroll down below to get more details. Shadab Khan To Lead Pakistan in T20Is Against New Zealand In Place of Injured Babar Azam.

New Zealand head into this game without captain Kane Williamson as the cricketer is set to miss the game following the birth of his first child. Meanwhile, Pakistan will be without their skipper Babar Azam as well, as the batsman was ruled out of the series after a thumb fracture. Shadab Khan will lead then visitors but there are doubts over his fitness as well. But Pakistan have won the last five T20I fixtures between the teams and will in a confident mood.

On Which Channel New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st T20I 2020 Live Telecast is Available?

Unfortunately, there are no official broadcasters for Pakistan’s tour of New Zealand in India hence, NZ vs PAK 1st T20I 2020 will not be telecasted live on any channels. Meanwhile, fans in Pakistan can watch the game live on PTV Sports and Spark Sports will be telecasting the game in New Zealand.

New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st T20I 2020 Live Streaming Online on FanCode

Despite there being no official broadcaster of the tour, fans in India can catch the live streaming of NZ vs PAK 1st T20I 2020 on the FanCode app or website. Fans need to purchase their FanCode pass by paying a fee of Rs 19 to watch the live streaming of this game and if they need the rights for the entire tour (3 T20Is and 2 Tests), fans need to pay a fee of Rs 49. You can get your pass here.

Along with Kane Williamson, Trent Boult is another major star who won't be taking part in the game. Both teams are coming into this game with a number of injury concerns but will be looking to start the series on the front foot with a win.

