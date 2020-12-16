New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson and wife Sarah Raheem have been blessed with a baby daughter. The 30-year-old who was part of the New Zealand squad facing West Indies in a Test series, withdrew from the second game to be with his wife during childbirth. The Kiwi skipper is also likely to miss the upcoming T20I match against Pakistan as he wasn’t named in the squad for the first game.

Kane Williamson took to his social media to announce the birth of his first child. ‘Overjoyed to welcome a beautiful baby girl into our family’ the Kiwi skipper wrote while sharing a lovely picture of him holding the baby.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kane Williamson (@kane_s_w)

The 30-year-old had revealed the impending berth after the first test against the West Indies earlier this month, which the Kiwis won comfortably courtesy of a brilliant double-century from their captain. ‘It's a very exciting time in anybody's life and it certainly is in mine,’ he said. Kane Williamson and Sarah Raheem have been a couple since 2015 but have stayed away from the limelight. Raheem is a qualified nurse, who studied at the University of Bristol.

Kane Williamson’s return to the cricketing field is not yet guaranteed as the 30-year-old is expected to be with his wife for some days. ‘Family comes first. Kane's not the first player to miss a test match because of the impending birth and he won't be the last,’ said New Zealand coach Gary Stead. ‘Worst case scenario Kane misses some matches,’ he added.

Following the conclusion of the two-match Test series against West Indies, New Zealand will take on Pakistan in a three-game T20I series and two-match Test series at home. The first match in the longest format will be played on Boxing Day with the second game scheduled to early January.

