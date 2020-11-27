South Africa will host England in the first T20I of a three-match series and both teams will want to start the series with a win. South Africa vs England 1st T20I match will be played at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town on November 27 (Friday). South Africa will be playing their first international match since March while England come into the series having drawn against Pakistan and beaten Australia in their last two T20I series between August and September. Meanwhile, fans searching for how and where to watch the SA vs ENG 1st T20I match should scroll down for all details. SA vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for South Africa vs England 1st T20I 2020.

England are unbeaten in their last seven T20I series, which includes wins over South Africa, West Indies and Australia. South Africa are winless in their last three T20I series, the last of which they have lost at home. Both teams faced off a three-match T20I series earlier this January and England beat South Africa 2-1 to clinch the series. South Africa will hope for some redemption.

On Which TV Channel South Africa vs England 1st T20I 2020 Live Telecast is Available?

Fans in India can live telecast South Africa vs England 1st T20I match on Star Sports channels. Star India Networks holds the broadcasting rights for the SA vs ENG series and will be live telecasting the matches. Fans can tune into Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD channels to catch the live-action of the 1st T20I match.

South Africa vs England 1st T20I 2020 Live Streaming Online on Disney+Hotstar App

As Star Sports holds the broadcasting rights in India, Disney+Hotstar, their OTT app, will be live streaming South Africa vs England 1st T20I 2020 match online for fans in India. JIO fans can also watch the match live on JIO TV.

