The ICC Awards of the Decade is a one-off edition of the annual awards program hosted by the governing body to celebrate the stand-out performers and moments from the past ten years of international cricket. The gala event will take place on Monday (December 28, 2020). Meanwhile, fans searching for date, time and live streaming details of ICC Awards of the Decade can scroll down below for more details. Virat Kohli Named Captain as ICC Announce Men’s ODI Team of the Decade, Ravi Ashwin Also Included.

ICC on December 27, announced their Teams of the Decade for both Men’s and Women’s ODI, T20 formats along with the ICC Test Men’s Team of the Decade. The Rachel Heyhoe-Flint and Sir Garfield Sobers winners will get a hand-painted artwork bat, while the other individual award winners will receive a limited-edition canvas painting that captures their unique passion and spirit. ICC Women’s ODI Team of the Decade: Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami Included in Meg Lanning Led XI (See Post).

When is ICC Awards of the Decade? Know Date, Time

The ICC Awards of the Decade will be held on December 28, 2020 (Monday). The awards event is likely to start at 12:30 PM GST/2 PM IST.

Where To Watch ICC Awards of the Decade? Get Telecast and Live Streaming Details

The ICC Awards of the Decade will be announced on all ICC Digital channels. The live broadcast of the awards will be shown on the Facebook and YouTube page of ICC. Fans can also tune into the Star Sports channels to watch the telecast of the ICC Awards. The live streaming of ICC Awards 2020 will also be available on OTT platforms such as Disnet+Hotstar

Who Are The Nominees For ICC Award of the Decade?

Sir Garfield Sobers Award for ICC Male Cricketer of the Decade: R Ashwin (India), Virat Kohli (India), Joe Root (England), Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka), Steve Smith (Australia), AB de Villiers (South Africa), Kane Williamson (New Zealand).

Rachael Heyhoe Flint Award for ICC Female Cricketer of the Decade: Suzie Bates (New Zealand), Meg Lanning (Australia), Ellyse Perry (Australia), Mithali Raj (India), Sarah Taylor (England), Stafanie Taylor (West Indies).

ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Decade: James Anderson (England), Rangana Herath (Sri Lanka), Virat Kohli (India), Joe Root (England), Yasir Shah (Pakistan), Steve Smith (Australia), Kane Williamson (New Zealand).

ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Decade: MS Dhoni (India), Virat Kohli (India), Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka), Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka), Rohit Sharma (India), Mitchell Starc (Australia), AB de Villiers (South Africa).

ICC Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Decade: Suzie Bates (New Zealand), Jhulan Goswami (India), Meg Lanning (Australia), Ellyse Perry (Australia), Mithali Raj (India), Stafanie Taylor (West Indies).

ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Decade: Aaron Finch (Australia), Chris Gayle (West Indies), Rashid Khan (Afghanistan), Virat Kohli (India), Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka), Rohit Sharma (India), Imran Tahir (South Africa).

ICC Women’s T20I Cricketer of the Decade: Sophie Devine (New Zealand), Deandra Dottin (West Indies), Alyssa Healy (Australia), Meg Lanning (Australia), Ellyse Perry (Australia), Anya Shrubsole (England).

ICC Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade: MS Dhoni (India), Daniel Vettori (New Zealand), Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka), Katherine Brunt (England), Brendon McCullum (New Zealand), Misbah-ul-Haq (Pakistan), Anya Shrubsole (England), Kane Williamson (New Zealand), Virat Kohli (India).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 27, 2020 06:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).