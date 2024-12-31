Cricket in the year 2024 had many memorable performances with stars delivering on the biggest stage and winning matches for their countries. ICC T20 World Cup for Men and Women were notable events in the year 2024 with India national cricket team and New Zealand Women’s national cricket team winning the title. Then there were multiple bilateral and tri-nation series where Multiple stars from various countries performed well. ICC Awards 2024 will honour all these star athletes and release a nomination list for the same. From India, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Smriti Mandhana, and Shreyanka Patil are notable nominees. Check out the ICC Awards 2024 nominations below. Jasprit Bumrah Gets Name Inked On Melbourne Cricket Ground Honours Board After Claiming Five-Wicket Haul In Australia's Second Innings During IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024 (See Pic).

ICC Awards 2024 Nominees List

The ICC Awards 2024 comprises 12 individual awards, with shortlists in nine categories. Following is the list pf nominees for the ICC Awards 2024.

Award Nominees Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for Men’s Cricketer of the Year Harry Brook (ENG), Jasprit Bumrah (IND), Joe Root (ENG), Travis Head (AUS) Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy for the ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year Laura Wolvaardt (SA), Chamari Athapaththu (SRI), Annabel Sutherland (AUS) ICC Emerging Men’s Cricketer of the Year Gus Atkinson (ENG), Saim Ayub (PAK), Shamar Joseph (WI), Kamindu Mendis (SRI) Melie Kerr (NZ) ICC Emerging Women’s Cricketer of the Year Annerie Dercksen (SA), Saskia Horley (SCO), Shreyanka Patil (IND), Freya Sargent (IRE). ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year Wanindu Hasaranga (SRI), Kusal Mendis (SRI), Azmatullah Omarzai (AFG), Sherfane Rutherford (WI) ICC Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Year Chamari Athapaththu (SRI), Smriti Mandhana (IND), Annabel Sutherland (AUS), Laura Wolvaardt (SA) ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year Babar Azam (PAK), Travis Head (AUS), Sikandar Raza (ZIM), Arshdeep Singh (IND) ICC Women’s T20I Cricketer of the Year Chamari Athapaththu (SRI), Melie Kerr (NZ), Orla Prendergast (IRE), Laura Wolvaardt (SA) ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year Joe Root (ENG), Jasprit Bumrah (IND), Kamindu Mendis (SRI), Harry Brook (ENG)

India won the T20 World Cup behind Arshdeep Singh and Jaspreet Bumrah’s bowling performances while Bumrah made his mark in ODI and Test cricket also with his lethal bowling. Both stars are nominated in different categories. Similarly, Smriti Mandhana’s form in the ODI format earned her a nomination in the ODI Women’s Player of the Year category while Shreyanka Patil made to the list of emerging stars. Smriti Mandhana Becomes First Batter to Score Seven or More 50+ Scores in Three Different Years, Achieves Feat During IND-W vs WI-W 2nd ODI 2024.

Elsewhere New Zealand Women’s win in the ICC T20 World Cup earned Kerr a nomination in the T20 Women’s Player of the Year category. For the Men’s category Babar Azam, Travis Head, and Sikandar Raza are nominated alongside Arshdeep Singh. Fans can vote for their favourite player on the ICC Website.

