The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday (December 27, 2020) named their Women’s ODI Team of the Decade. The XI contains three Australians, two Indians, two South Africans, two West Indians and one each from New Zealand and England. Australian cricketer Meg Lanning, who was part of Australia’s 2013 World Cup triumph, is been named as the captain of the team. ICC Women’s T20I Team of the Decade: Meg Lanning Led Side Comprises of Harmanpreet Kaur, Poonam Yadav & Others.

Speaking of the team, Australian Alyssa Healy and New Zealand’s Suzie Bates are picked as the openers for the team followed by Indian captain Mithali Raj, the highest run-scorer in women's ODI history. Skipper Meg Lanning comes in at fourth followed by West Indian Stefanie Taylor. Englishwoman Sarah Taylor is selected as the wicket-keeper.

Elyse Perry is the all-rounder in the team. South African duo of Dane Van Niekerk and Marizanne Kapp come in at eight and nine positions respectively. Jhulan Goswami, the highest wicket-taker in women’s ODI is in tenth. The line-up is completed by West Indian Anisa Mohammad.

Along with the women’s ODI team of the decade, ICC also named Men’s ODI and T20I team of the decade as well. Indian world cup winning captain MS Dhoni leads both the teams while Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, AB de Villiers and Lasith Malinga are the players present in the two XIs.

