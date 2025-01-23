Outstanding Men’s and Women’s international cricketers will be honoured across five days of announcements, starting 24 January, Friday. The first set of announcements on 24th and 25th January (Thursday and Friday) will feature the five premier ICC teams of the year, celebrating the standout XIs across Men’s cricket (Tests, ODIs, and T20Is), and Women’s cricket (ODIs and T20Is) as selected by the ICC Voting Academy. Awards for the individual categories will also begin from 25th January, with the announcement of Men's and Women's T20I Cricketer of the Year on that day. The previous year featured a rich flavour of international cricket across formats, including engrossing Test and ODI action across the globe, and also two T20 World Cups - in the Men’s and Women’s format. Top individual performers will be rewarded in the upcoming awards, which were first established in 2004. ICC Awards 2024: List of Nominees Including Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Smriti Mandhana and Other Star Cricketers For Prestigious Accolades.
Among the nominees are stars who lit the global stage with their breathtaking performances including Melie Kerr, Jasprit Bumrah, Laura Wolvaardt, Travis Head, Joe Root and Chamari Athapaththu. Winners in individual categories are determined by both the ICC Voting Academy and votes received by fans at icc-cricket.com. After the shortlists were announced in nine of the 12 individual award categories last month, a 12-day voting period saw an independent panel of prominent media – the ICC Voting Academy – select their top performers alongside global cricket fans, resulting in a staggering 1.5 million votes cast at icc-cricket.com. India’s Shreyanka Patil Among Nominees for ICC Women’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year Award 2024.
Announcement Schedule:
Friday 24 January
Men’s ODI Team of the Year
Women’s ODI Team of the Year
Men’s Test Team of the Year
Saturday 25 January
Women’s T20I Team of the Year
Men’s T20I Team of the Year
ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year
ICC Women’s T20I Cricketer of the Year
Sunday 26 January
ICC Umpire of the Year
ICC Men’s Associate Cricketer of the Year
ICC Women’s Associate Cricketer of the Year
ICC Emerging Men’s Cricketer of the Year
ICC Emerging Women’s Cricketer of the Year
Monday 27 January
ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year
ICC Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Year
ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year
Tuesday 28 January
Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy for ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year
Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year