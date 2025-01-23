Outstanding Men’s and Women’s international cricketers will be honoured across five days of announcements, starting 24 January, Friday. The first set of announcements on 24th and 25th January (Thursday and Friday) will feature the five premier ICC teams of the year, celebrating the standout XIs across Men’s cricket (Tests, ODIs, and T20Is), and Women’s cricket (ODIs and T20Is) as selected by the ICC Voting Academy. Awards for the individual categories will also begin from 25th January, with the announcement of Men's and Women's T20I Cricketer of the Year on that day. The previous year featured a rich flavour of international cricket across formats, including engrossing Test and ODI action across the globe, and also two T20 World Cups - in the Men’s and Women’s format. Top individual performers will be rewarded in the upcoming awards, which were first established in 2004. ICC Awards 2024: List of Nominees Including Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Smriti Mandhana and Other Star Cricketers For Prestigious Accolades.

Among the nominees are stars who lit the global stage with their breathtaking performances including Melie Kerr, Jasprit Bumrah, Laura Wolvaardt, Travis Head, Joe Root and Chamari Athapaththu. Winners in individual categories are determined by both the ICC Voting Academy and votes received by fans at icc-cricket.com. After the shortlists were announced in nine of the 12 individual award categories last month, a 12-day voting period saw an independent panel of prominent media – the ICC Voting Academy – select their top performers alongside global cricket fans, resulting in a staggering 1.5 million votes cast at icc-cricket.com. India’s Shreyanka Patil Among Nominees for ICC Women’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year Award 2024.

Announcement Schedule:

Friday 24 January

Men’s ODI Team of the Year

Women’s ODI Team of the Year

Men’s Test Team of the Year

Saturday 25 January

Women’s T20I Team of the Year

Men’s T20I Team of the Year

ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year

ICC Women’s T20I Cricketer of the Year

Sunday 26 January

ICC Umpire of the Year

ICC Men’s Associate Cricketer of the Year

ICC Women’s Associate Cricketer of the Year

ICC Emerging Men’s Cricketer of the Year

ICC Emerging Women’s Cricketer of the Year

Monday 27 January

ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year

ICC Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Year

ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year

Tuesday 28 January

Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy for ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year

Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year