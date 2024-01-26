The International Cricket Council (ICC) have named the winners of its annual awards and the list features quite a few extraordinary names. The ICC attempts to celebrate and honour impressive performance in the sport across formats for the year and this list features some deserving names. Pat Cummins was named ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year for his exceptional performances across formats. Cummins led Australia to their maiden World Test Championship title, beating India in the final. That was not it. He subsequently went on to help Australia retain the Ashes with a drawn Test series against England. The icing on the cake was the ICC World Cup 2023 title, which Australia won, again beating India in the final. Not just as a captain but Cummins the bowler was exceptional as well in that game. England's Nat Sciver-Brunt won the ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year 2023 award for scoring 894 runs and taking nine wickets across formats. Virat Kohli Wins ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year Award 2023.

Virat Kohli capped off a great 2023 and was deservedly named Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year. He scored 1377 runs in 27 games while bossing the format. He also had a record-breaking World Cup campaign as well. Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu was picked as Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year for her exceptional performances in the format. She also features as captain of the women's T20I and ODI teams of the year. Here’s the Heartwarming On-Field Gesture Which Won Zimbabwe the ICC Spirit of Cricket Award 2023 (Watch Video).

ICC Awards 2023 List of Full Winners

ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year 2023: Pat Cummins

ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year 2023: Nat Sciver-Brunt

ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Year 2023: Usman Khawaja

ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year 2023: Virat Kohli

ICC Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year 2023: Chamari Athapaththu

ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year 2023: Suryakumar Yadav

ICC Women's T20I Cricketer of the Year 2023: Hayley Matthews

ICC Men's Associate Cricketer of the Year 2023: Bas de Leede

ICC Women's Associate Cricketer of the Year 2023: Queentor Abel

ICC Men's Emerging Cricketer of the Year Award 2023: Rachin Ravindra ICC Women's Emerging Cricketer of the Year Award 2023: Phoebe Litchfield

ICC Spirit of Cricket Award 2023: Zimbabwe

ICC Umpire of the Year 2023: Richard Illingworth

ICC Men's Test Team of the Year 2023

ICC Men's ODI Team of the Year 2023

ICC Women's ODI Team of the Year 2023

ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year 2023

ICC Women's T20I Cricketer of the Year 2023

New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra and Australia's Phoebe Litchfield were named winners of the ICC Men's and Women's Emerging Players of the Year 2023 Awards. English umpire Richard Illingworth was picked as Umpire of the Year while Zimbabwe, for their gesture against West Indies in last year's World Cup qualifiers, bagged the Spirit of Cricket Award 2023.

