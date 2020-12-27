Virat Kohli has been named the captain of ICC's Test team of the decade. The Indian skipper has been phenomenal this decade across formats and is the only player to find a place in this decade's all teams. While he has been picked just as batsman in ODI and T20I team, he has been announced as the skipper in the best red-ball team. Talismanic all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin is the only other Indian in the list. While he is the fastest bowler to take 350 Test wickets, he also has four Test centuries to his name. MS Dhoni Named Captain of ICC Men’s T20I Team of the Decade.

Coming to other players in the line-up, England's Alastair Cook and Australia's David Warner have been picked as openers. The list is followed by New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson, Virat Kohli and Aussie star Steve Smith. Hence, England captain Joe Root is the only player among the 'fab four' who hasn't been picked. Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara has been named as the wicket-keeper of the team while England's Ben Stokes is the other all-rounder alongside Ashwin. MS Dhoni Named Captain, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Included in ICC’s Men’s ODI Team of the Decade.

Here's ICC's Test Team Of Decade!!

Your ICC Men's Test Team of the Decade 🏏 A line-up that could probably bat for a week! 💥 #ICCAwards pic.twitter.com/Kds4fMUAEG — ICC (@ICC) December 27, 2020

South Africa's legendary pacer Dale Steyn has also been picked in the team while the remaining two slots are occupied by England fast bowlers James Anderson and Stuart Broad. Many big names certainly stud the list, but Tim Southee and Trent Boult's exclusion is raising some questions. Among the spinners, Australia's Nathan Lyon and Sri Lanka's Rangana Herath were the notable exclusions.

