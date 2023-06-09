In a good news for the cricket fans out there, Streaming App, Disney+ Hotstar has announced that it make the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 and ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 available as free-to-view to all mobile phone users accessing the streaming application. With this, more than 540 million mobile users across India can easily access and watch the tournaments for free.

Disney+ Hotstar To Provide Free Live Streaming

