Mumbai, June 9: Australia will be aiming to defend their ICC World Test Championship title against South Africa at Lord's from June 11 onwards. Let us look at five players to watch out for.

1. Steve Smith

Steve Smith. (Photo credits: X/@7Cricket)

The man for big occasions for Australia. With a century against India in the last WTC final in 2023, Smith will need to fire again to guide Aussies to the mace. Having scored four tons in his last five Tests and crossed the 10,000 run mark, the premier Aussie batter would be raring to go big again, having a fantastic knockout match record for Australia with an average in excess of 50. ICC WTC 2023–25 Final: Usman Khawaja Addresses His Retirement Plans; Clears Air Around Australia’s Opening Conundrum.

2. Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins (Photo Credit: X/@cricketcomau)

The skipper has been Australia's superstar with the ball, the overall highest wicket-taker in the cycle with 73 in just 17 Tests at an average of 24.54 and best figures of 6/91. Another big match performance from Cummins will surely help the Aussies big time.

3. Cameron Green

Cameron Green. (Photo: X/@Gloscricket)

The lanky pace-bowling all-rounder is fit and has started bowling, in a highly positive update for Australia. With recent centuries for Gloucestershire in the County Championship, the future star has shown encouraging signs and would be a key player in the side with some game time in UK secured already. Steve Smith vs Kagiso Rabada: A Match-Defining Battle at Lord’s During ICC WTC 2023–25 Final Between South Africa and Australia.

4. Josh Hazlewood

Josh Hazlewood (Photo credit: Twitter @cricketcomau)

Just like many of his Aussie mates, "Hoff" is also a big-match player, having never lost a tournament final yet. Fresh off a memorable IPL title win with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for who he took 22 wickets, Hazlewood would be aiming to stay at his fittest after a brief niggle and translate his T20 form into Tests. He has 57 wickets in 13 Tests this cycle, averaging less than 20.

5. Marnus Labuschagne

Marnus Labuschagne (Photo Credit: X/@ICC)

The rock-solid batter has been inconsistent for Aussies in this cycle, with just 935 runs in 19 Tests and 35 innings, averaging 28.33, with a century and eight fifties. With poor outings for Glamorgan and Queensland in first-class cricket, Labuschagne would have to deliver big time to keep his spot safe.