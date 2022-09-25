India would face Australia in the 3rd and final T20I of the three-match series on Sunday, September 25. Rohit Sharma powered India to a series-levelling win in Nagpur in a rain-truncated match at the Vidarbha Cricket Association stadium on Friday, September 23. Despite having to chase 91 in 10 overs, the Indian captain's fiery 46* off 20 balls helped the Men in Blue romp to a six-wicket win with four deliveries to spare. With all to play for, both teams would head to Hyderabad to give their best shot.India vs Australia 3rd T20I 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, H2H Records, Key Battles and More You Need To Know About IND vs AUS Cricket Match in Hyderabad

The Indian playing XI is unlikely to see any changes in the 3rd T20I, especially given the fact that India won the contest. KL Rahul and skipper Rohit Sharma would open the innings with Virat Kohli batting at number three. Suryakumar Yadav would retain his batting position at four. The in-form Hardik Pandya will come at number five in the order. The number six slot can be juggled between Dinesh Karthik and Axar Patel given the context of the game.

Harshal Patel, despite an off-day in Nagpur, is likely to keep his place in the playing XI. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah would be the other two pacers with Yuzvendra Chahal the second spinner.

India Likely Playing XI vs Australia 3rd T20I 2022.

Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

