India will play Australia in the first Test of a four Test-match series, starting December 17 (Thursday). India vs Australia 1st Test will be a day-night affair and will be played with the pink ball at Adelaide. India, under Virat Kohli, will be looking to become the first visiting side to win successive Test series in Australia. Kohli will be only available for this game and will therefore be eager to make his mark in this Test match before he departs for India. Meanwhile, if you are looking for the tips and predictions for IND vs AUS 1st Test match to pick the right Dream11 fantasy playing XI as well as recommendations for captain and vice-captain, you have come to the right page. Steve Smith Fit for India vs Australia 1st Test Despite Sore Back, Says Aussie Captain Tim Paine.

The Test leg is the last of India’s tour of India 2020-21and both sides have battled hard to even out and make the Test series the ultimate decider. Australia clinched the three-match ODI series 2-1 while India fought back to win the T20I series by the same margin. Both sides have also interestingly won three games each so far in the tour. They will be eager to take the lead in the Test series. Now picking the right captain and vice-captain is key for every Dream11 fantasy game players. The right captain fetches you 2x points while the vice-captain gets 1.5x points. India vs Australia 1st Test 2020: Virat Kohli Can Surpass Ricky Ponting’s Tally of Most International Centuries as Captain.

IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Selection Captain Pick: Steve Smith

The former captain is the lynchpin of Australia’s batting and his wicket will be crucial in deciding which the series goes. Smith though has a ridiculous Test record against India. He has played India in 10 Test matches and scored hundreds in seven of them. Smith also has three half-centuries with a highest individual highest-scorer of 192 and an average of 84.05. He will be eager to carry on with the same form against Kohli’s men. It is really difficult to look beyond him as the captain of very Dream11 fantasy playing XI.

IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Selection Vice-Captain Pick: Cheteshwar Pujara

Like Smith, Pujara is going to be crucial to India’s chances of retaining the Border-Gavaskar trophy. His three centuries, in India’s last tour of Australia two years ago, helped Kohli’s men clinch the series and they will hope he grinds out Australia’s pace attack in a similar manner. Pujara averages 60.07 against Australia in Test matches and has scored five centuries and seven fifties in 16 matches against the Aussies.

IND vs AUS 1st Test Probable Playing XI:

IND Likely Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

AUS Likely Playing XI: Joe Burns, Matthew Wade, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim Paine, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 16, 2020 12:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).