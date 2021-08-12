Indian captain Virat Kohli opened up on the reasons for not including Ravichandran Ashwin in his side for the second Test against England at the Lord's Cricket Ground on Thursday, August 12. Kohli chose to leave out premier spinner Ashwin for the second time in a row against England and this decision has raised quite a few eyebrows. Ashwin has been one of India's best performers in red-ball cricket and his batting also adds that extra bit of strength and stability to India's tail. As a matter of fact, he was tipped to make it to India's playing XI after Shardul Thakur was ruled out of the match with an injury. Ravi Ashwin Not Picked Again! Twitterati React As India Prefer Ishant Sharma Over Spinner

"We announced 12 within the group and Ashwin definitely was part of that. But after looking at the pitch, the conditions and considering how a fourth seamer can be an attacking option, this makes the most sense for us as a team,” Kohli said. He further added that batting wouldn't be looked at while considering the replacement for Shardul Thakur for the second Test. India picked Ishant Sharma instead of Ashwin, to add to their pace-bowling arsenal for this match.

"Everyone wants to contribute, it's about getting into the game as a batsman. We just need to get the job done, whoever it is, that's our main focus. Especially with crowds back in, it's a pleasure to be here. An honour to play in front of crowds for what should be a cracker,” the Indian captain.

England too made a couple of changes in their line-up, including Haseeb Hameed in place of Zak Crawley and adding Moeen Ali to the side. The first Test match in Nottingham had ended in a draw after the fifth day's play was washed out. India were in a good position to win the match, finishing the fourth day's play at 52/1 and needing another 157 more runs to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 12, 2021 05:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).