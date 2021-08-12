Ravichandran Ashwin was once again ignored for the second Test against England and fans didn't quite like this decision. India opted to add Ishant Sharma to the playing XI in place of Shardul Thakur, who had suffered an injury and was ruled out of the Lord's Test match.

Check out how some of them reacted:

Michael Vaughan was startled!

No Ashwin !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 12, 2021

Big mistake?

No Ashwin??? Big mistake — Murali Krishnamurthy (@professormurali) August 4, 2021

This Twitter user didn't want to do anything with the match after Ashwin wasn't included in India's playing XI:

A cricket fan reacted with this F.R.I.E.N.D.S meme:

Take a look at this!

'Few things are inseparable'

Few things just inseparable. 😁😁 Toss delayed, Covers on at Lords No Ashwin in Lords test #IndvsEng#LordsTest#Cricketpic.twitter.com/u5ZoUvc3ia — ᴍᴏʜᴀᴍᴍᴀᴅ ʀᴇʜᴀɴ ᴏғғɪᴄɪᴀʟ 🌐 محمد ريحان (@MohammadRehan05) August 12, 2021

What could have been!

No Ashwin. Sadly on fourth and 5th day he would have caused havoc to England batting line. Was #TeamIndia actually thinking to bowl first by winning the Toss! https://t.co/hUdKNCHwAG — Yash (@onlyyashwant) August 12, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)