Mumbai, July 3: A dominant century from skipper Shubman Gill and a half-century from Yashasvi Jaiswal were the highlights of the day as India posted 310/5 at the end of the first day of the second Test against England at Birmingham on Wednesday. Let's take a look at the top performers from Day 1. IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025: Varun Aaron Says Ravindra Jadeja Showed Intent, Maintained Good Footwork at Crease.
1. Shubman Gill
India Test captain Shubman Gill finished his innings at unbeaten 114* runs, which came off 216 balls with the help of 12 boundaries.
2. Chris Woakes
England right-arm seamer Chris Woakes snapped two wickets in his spell of 21 overs, where he conceded 59 runs and bowled six maiden overs.
3. Yashasvi Jaiswal
Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal slammed 87 runs from 107 balls, which was laced by 13 fours in his innings.
4. Brydon Carse
England pacer Brydon Carse grabbed one wicket in his 16 overs, where he gave away 49 runs and bowled two maiden overs. IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025: Ravi Shastri Lauds Shubman Gill for Seventh Test Century Against England at Edgbaston.
5. Ravindra Jadeja
Indian left-hand batter Ravindra Jadeja scored an unbeaten 41* runs in 67 balls which included five boundaries in his innings.