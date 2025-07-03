Mumbai, July 3: A dominant century from skipper Shubman Gill and a half-century from Yashasvi Jaiswal were the highlights of the day as India posted 310/5 at the end of the first day of the second Test against England at Birmingham on Wednesday. Let's take a look at the top performers from Day 1. IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025: Varun Aaron Says Ravindra Jadeja Showed Intent, Maintained Good Footwork at Crease.

1. Shubman Gill

India Test captain Shubman Gill (Photo: @BCCI/X)

India Test captain Shubman Gill finished his innings at unbeaten 114* runs, which came off 216 balls with the help of 12 boundaries.

2. Chris Woakes

Chris Woakes (Photo: X/@ECB_cricket)

England right-arm seamer Chris Woakes snapped two wickets in his spell of 21 overs, where he conceded 59 runs and bowled six maiden overs.

3. Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal (Photo Credit: X/@BCCI)

Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal slammed 87 runs from 107 balls, which was laced by 13 fours in his innings.

4. Brydon Carse

Brydon Carse in action for Team England. (Picture: X/@englandcricket)

England pacer Brydon Carse grabbed one wicket in his 16 overs, where he gave away 49 runs and bowled two maiden overs.

5. Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja (Photo Credit: X/@BCCI)

Indian left-hand batter Ravindra Jadeja scored an unbeaten 41* runs in 67 balls which included five boundaries in his innings.