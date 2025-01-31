India national cricket team promising speedster Harshit Rana made his T20I debut after he was introduced as a concussion substitute for all-rounder Shivam Dube during the fourth T20I against the England national cricket team in Pune on January 31. Shivam Dube was hit on the helmet by speedster Jamie Overton during the 20th over of the India innings. Dube scored a vital 53 runs. However, he didn't take on the field in England's innings and was replaced by Harshit Rana. After making his T20I debut, Harshit took a fine catch of England skipper Jos Buttler. He picked up his maiden T20I wicket in the 12th over when Rana removed Liam Livingstone. Rohit Sharma Backs Harshit Rana After Pacer Goes Wicketless in India's Defeat to Australia in IND vs AUS 2nd Test, Says ' Usko Bina Kisi Reason Ke Bahar Nahi Kiya Ja Sakta' (Watch Video).

Harshit Rana Makes his T20I Debut

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)