IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction: With a 2-1 lead, India takes on England in the penultimate Test of the five-match series. The IND vs ENG 4th Test 2024 takes place at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi with a start time of 09:30 AM IST. Heading into the fourth Test, England have made a few changes and have already announced their playing XI. Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in IND vs ENG on the Dream11 fantasy app can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips and team predictions ahead of IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2024. India Likely Playing XI for 4th Test vs England: Mukesh Kumar In for Jasprit Bumrah? Or Debut for Akash Deep? Check Predicted Indian 11 for Cricket Match in Ranchi.

England have left out Mark Wood and Rehan Ahmed and included Shoaib Bashir and Ollie Robinson in their playing XI. For India, KL Rahul has been ruled out while Jasprit Bumrah has been rested. Meanwhile, we have picked seven players from the Indian team and four from England to complete our IND vs ENG Dream11 fantasy playing XI for the fourth Test.

IND vs ENG 4th Test 2024 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Dhruv Jurel (IND).

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma (IND), Ben Stokes (ENG), Ben Duckett (ENG), Yashasvi Jaiswal (IND) and Sarfaraz Khan (IND).

All-rounders: Joe Root (ENG), Ravichandran Ashwin (IND) and Ravindra Jadeja (IND).

Bowlers: Tom Hartley (ENG) and Kuldeep Yadav (IND).

IND vs ENG Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Likely Playing XI, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Yashasvi Jaiswal (c) and Ravindra Jadeja (vc).

India Likely XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (Wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar/Akash Deep. India vs England 4th Test 2024 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H, and Other Things You Need To Know About IND vs ENG Cricket Match in Ranchi.

England Playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (C), Ben Foakes, Tom Hartley, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson, Shoaib Bashir.

IND vs ENG 4th Test 2024 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Rohit Sharma (IND), Ben Stokes (ENG), Ben Duckett (ENG), Yashasvi Jaiswal (IND), Sarfaraz Khan (IND), Dhruv Jurel (IND), Joe Root (ENG), Ravichandran Ashwin (IND), Ravindra Jadeja (IND), Tom Hartley (ENG) and Kuldeep Yadav (IND).

