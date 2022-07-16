The final and deciding ODI of the three-match series between England (ENG) and India (IND) will be played on 17 July 2022 (Sunday) at Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Stretford England. The final encounter between the two teams will kick-start at 03:30 PM IST. Meanwhile, fans searching for IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction for the 3rd ODI can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. Babar Azam Reveals His Tweet for Virat Kohli Was To Give Indian Batter ‘Just Some Support’.

England won the second ODI by 100 runs on Thursday to level the series 1-1, hence leaving the third ODI as a decider match. England were phenomenal with the ball as hosts gunned down the powerfully built top order of IND in around 11 overs. The middle and lower order including Suryakumar Yadav (27), Hardik Pandya (29), Ravindra Jadeja (29) and Mohammed Shami (23) did try to push through against the furious English bowlers but couldn't do enough to reach the target of 246 runs set by England. Reece Topley remained the most wicket-taker who scalped 6 wickets in his tremendous spell of 9.5 overs for 24 runs. Earlier, England while batting first managed 246 on the board for all out with Moeen Ali (47) being the top run scorer. The third and final ODI between ENG and IND is expected to be a thriller as both sides will eye on the series win.

ENG vs IND, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Jos Buttler (ENG), Jonny Bairstow (ENG) can be taken as our wicket-keepers

ENG vs IND, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Rohit Sharma (IND), Shikhar Dhawan (IND), Liam Livingstone (ENG) are our batters of the Dream11 Fantasy team

ENG vs IND, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Hardik Pandya (IND), Moeen Ali (ENG) could be our all-rounders

ENG vs IND, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Jasprit Bumrah (IND), Reece Topley (ENG), Mohammed Shami (IND), David Willey (ENG) could form the bowling attack

ENG vs IND, Dream11 Team Prediction: Jos Buttler (ENG), Jonny Bairstow (ENG), Rohit Sharma (IND), Shikhar Dhawan (IND), Liam Livingstone (ENG), Hardik Pandya (IND), Moeen Ali (ENG), Jasprit Bumrah (IND), Reece Topley (ENG), Mohammed Shami (IND), David Willey (ENG).

Jasprit Bumrah (IND) could be named as the captain of your ENG vs IND Dream11 Fantasy Team, while Reece Topley (ENG) could be selected as the Vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 16, 2022 03:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).