After a thrilling victory over Pakistan, Team India would be roaring with confidence as they take on the Netherlands in their second fixture at the T20 World Cup 2022. Virat Kohli was India's star of the show against their traditional rivals as he took India to a win from a losing position. Being tasked with chasing 160 on a spicy Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) pitch, the Indian top-order struggled big time as they were left tottering at 45/4 at the halfway mark. Pakistan could almost see the finish line but in between them and the win stood Kohli, who with all his might and experience, played one of the best knocks of his life to take India home and give them a winning start in front of rousing support at the packed MCG. India would be heading into their contest with the Netherlands as firm favourites as another win would put them in a strong spot to make it to the semifinals. ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table Super 12 Updated Live

Netherlands on the other hand, lost their first match to Bangladesh. While they did lose the game, the Dutchmen would be proud of their effort as they bowled well to restrict Bangladesh to 144/8. Then with the bat, they came agonisingly close, falling just nine runs short of the target. After that spirited show, they would back themselves to repeat a similar performance against India, although the task would be very, very far from easy. A loss to India would make it extremely tough for Scott Edwards and co to enter into the next stage.

IND vs NED Head-to-Head Record in T20Is

India and Netherlands have faced each other only twice so far in T20Is. On both these occasions, India have come out on top.

IND vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 Key Players

There would be several key players for both sides in the India vs Netherlands encounter. For India, former skipper Virat Kohli and Arshdeep Singh would be important players while the Netherlands would bank on Bas de Leede and Max O'Dowd to fire.

IND vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 Mini Battles

The clash between Virat Kohli and pace bowler Paul van Meekeren would be interesting to watch out for. Also, the battle between Arshdeep Singh and Max O'Dowd would be an exciting one.

IND vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 Venue and Match Timing

The India vs Netherlands match at the T20 World Cup 2022 would be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Thursday, October 27. The IND vs NED is scheduled to begin at 12:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 12:00 pm.

IND vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Fans can live telecast the India vs Netherlands match live on Star Sports channels. The IND vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 match will be live telecast on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada. Fans looking for how to watch the IND vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 match live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

IND vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 Likely Playing XIs

IND Likely Playing XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh.

NED Likely Playing XI: Max O'Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Tim Pringle, Roelof van der Merwe, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren

