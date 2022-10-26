After emerging victorious against Pakistan in their opening match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12 round, India will be looking to continue their winning run in relatively easier fixture. The Men in Blue face Netherlands at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Thursday, October 27. Though India won its match against Pakistan, but it wasn't a convincing win. In the game against Netherlands, India will be looking answer few questions and maybe we could witness some changes to India's playing XI as well. India vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, H2H Records, Key Battles and More You Need To Know About IND vs NED Cricket Match in Sydney

While top five looks to go unchanged, that's KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya, India could bring in Rishabh Pant in place of Dinesh Karthik. Chances are India could try Yuzvendra Chahal as well and give him some game time early on in the tournament. SCG will provide some assistance to spinners and thus, Chahal could be brought in. Ravi Ashwin is set to retain his place in the playing XI.

As far as the pace bowling department is concerned, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh are set to share the duties. So, not much change is expected in the fast bowling options until and unless team management decides to rest one of the seamers.

India Predicted Playing 11: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik/Rishabh Pant (wk), Axar Patel/Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh.

