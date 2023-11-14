IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, CWC 2023 Semi-final: India takes on New Zealand in the first semi-final of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. The India vs New Zealand semi-final match takes place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. While India finished on top of the points table, New Zealand qualified for semi-final after occupying fourth spot. Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in IND vs NZ on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips news and team prediction ahead of IND vs NZ ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semi-final match. India vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinal, Mumbai Weather Report: Check Out Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at Wankhede Stadium.

These two sides met in the semi-final of 2019 World Cup as well and New Zealand emerged victorious in that game. The Men in Blue will be looking to avenge that defeat now. Meanwhile, in the IND vs NZ Dream11 fantasy playing XI for semi-final match we have picked seven players from the Indian team and four from New Zealand to complete our IND vs NZ Dream11 fantasy playing XI. Will There Be Reserve Days for Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinals and Final? ICC Makes Announcement Ahead of CWC Knockout Matches.

IND vs NZ CWC 2023 Semis Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: KL Rahul (IND) and Devon Conway (NZ).

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma (IND), Virat Kohli (IND), Shubman Gill (IND) and Kane Williamson (NZ)

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja (IND), Mitchell Santer (NZ), and Rachin Ravindra (NZ).

Bowlers: Mohammed Shami (IND), and Jasprit Bumrah (IND).

IND vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Likely Playing XI, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Virat Kohli (c) and Rachin Ravindra (vc).

India Likely XI: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubhman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (Wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

New Zealand Likely XI: New Zealand: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman/James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Tom Latham (wk), Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

KL Rahul (IND), Devon Conway (NZ), Rohit Sharma (IND), Virat Kohli (IND), Shubman Gill (IND), Kane Williamson (NZ), Ravindra Jadeja (IND), Mitchell Santer (NZ), Rachin Ravindra (NZ), Mohammed Shami (IND), and Jasprit Bumrah (IND).

