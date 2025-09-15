Mumbai, September 15: India left Pakistan gobsmacked with an all-around effort to cruise to a seven-wicket victory with consummate ease in Dubai on Sunday to stay at the top of Group A at the ongoing Asia Cup. India gunned down the target with more than four overs to spare despite Saim Ayub leaving the world champions jolted in the powerplay. Let's look at the top performers of the match. IND vs PAK 'Handshake Row': PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi Demands Immediate Removal of Match Referee Andy Pycroft From Asia Cup 2025 After India Players Avoid Handshake With Pakistan Cricketers.

1. Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav (Photo Credits: X/ @RCBTweets)

Kuldeep was exceptional with the ball, as he picked up 3/18 in his four overs for India, he was also awarded the Player of the Match.

2. Saim Ayub

Saim Ayub in action (Photo Credit: X/@ACCMedia1)

Young Pakistan batter proved his mettle with the ball, as he picked up all the three Indian wickets, and finished with 3/35 in his four overs.

3. Axar Patel

Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav celebrating. (Photo credits: X/@BCCI)

Patel's left-arm spin became difficult for the Pakistan batters, as he finished with a very economical spell and finished with 2/18.

4. Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek Sharma is now the number one ranked T20I batter (Photo Credit:X@BCCI)

India's latest find Abhishek Sharma started their innings in his usual aggressive style. He made a quick 31 off 13 balls, which included four boundaries and two maximums.

5. Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav (Photo Credit: X/@BCCI)

Captain Suryakumar Yadav finished the Indian chase with a steady 47 not out off 37 balls, which included five fours and a six.