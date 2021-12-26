India will begin their quest to win a Test series in South Africa as the teams face off against each other in a three-match Test series. The IND vs SA 1st Test 2021 will be played at the SuperSport Park Stadium in Centurion on December 26, 2021 (Boxing Day) as both teams aim for a positive start. So we bring you all the live score updates of India vs South Africa 1st Test 2021 along with commentary. Is India vs South Africa 1st Test 2021 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish, and Doordarshan National TV Channels?

South Africa are undergoing a transitional period as a much-changed team will be on the field to take on one of the giants in the longest format of the game. Dean Elgar will captain the Proteas for this Test series and will be aiming to guide his team to a series win. IND vs SA, Centurion Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli will again lead India after missing the first game of the Test series against New Zealand. In addition, India will have a number of players return who were rested against the Kiwis as they look to mount another bid to qualify for a second consecutive World Test Championship.

India are in great form and will start as the favourites against a new-look Proteas side but history hasn’t favoured them in this past. The teams have met each other seven times on the South African side and the hosts have emerged victorious on six occasions with the visitors yet to register a series win.