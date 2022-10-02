India defeated South Africa by 16 runs as they won the series and take a 2-0 lead. It was a sensational all-round performance by the Men in Blue led by Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul as they defeated the Proteas in a bilateral T20I series at home. The teams will next meet in the final game of the series which will be their last T2I game before the World Cup. Virat Kohli Becomes First Indian Batsman to Complete 11000 T20 Runs, Achieves Feat During IND vs SA 2nd T20I in Guwahati.

After being asked to bat first, Team India were quick to put South Africa on the back foot as KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma stitched another 50+ run partnership. Suryakumar Yadav, then played a sensational knock, taking India to a massive score. In reply, the Proteas batters were unable to chase the target and get their team over the line.

IND vs SA 2nd T20I 2022 Stat Highlights

# India defeated South Africa in a bi-lateral T20I series for the first time at home

# India registered their fourth-highest score (237) in T20Is

# Rohit Sharma-KL Rahul stitched a 50+ run partnership for the 15th time in T20Is

# The duo have registered the most 50+ run partnerships in T20Is

# KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav completed 1000 runs in T20Is

# Virat Kohli crossed 11,000 runs in T20 cricket

# David Miller scored his 2nd T20I century

# David Miller is now South Africa's leading run-scorer in T20Is

# Suryakumar Yadav scored his 9th T20I fifty

# KL Rahul scored his 20th T20I fifty

# 174* partnership by De Kock & Miller is the highest in the history of T20 Internationals for a fourth wicket or below for any team

# David Miller is the first player to score multiple T20I hundreds batting at #5 or below

# 62 runs conceded by Arshdeep Singh is the second most by an Indian bowler in a T20I

# David Miller is the second player to score an unbeaten century in a losing cause in T20Is

# This is South Africa's first bilateral series defeat in seven series

The teams will now turn their focus toward the final T20I game of the series. India will be aiming for a T20I series whitewash while South Africa will hope that they can register a win before heading into the world cup.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 02, 2022 11:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).