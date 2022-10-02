Virat Kohli crossed the 11,000-run in the T20 cricket and with it he became the first Indian batsman to achieve the feat. The former Indian captain took 337 innings to reach the milestone. Kohli along with Suryakumar Yadav demolished the South African attack to take India past 200-run mark.

Virat Kohli becomes the first Indian to get to 1⃣1⃣0⃣0⃣0⃣ T20 runs 👏👏#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/2LZnSkYrst — BCCI (@BCCI) October 2, 2022

