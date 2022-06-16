The fourth T20 match between India (IND) and South Africa (SA) of the ongoing five-match series will be played on 17 June 2022 (Friday) at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Gujarat. The match will begin at 07:00 PM IST. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction for India vs South-Africa fourth T20 encounter can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. India Likely Playing XI for 4th T20I vs South Africa: Arshdeep Singh or Umran Malik to Debut? Check Predicted Indian 11 for IND vs SA Cricket Match in Rajkot.

Men in blue gave a gutsy performance in the third T20 match on Tuesday as the team faced a must-win situation after losing the first two games against SA. India constructed a decent total of 179 in 20 overs while batting first. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan, both openers, made half-centuries along with Hardik Pandya's 31 off 21 to guide the team to a reliant total. Later, while defending the total as South Africa came into bat, Harshal Patel gave his career-best performance of 4/25 in 3.1 overs, accompanied by Yuzvendra Chahal's 3/20 in 4 overs to help their team register the first win of the series and keep their chances of winning the series alive. This time around, captain Rishab Pant did a commendable job by cleverly rotating his bowlers to topple the opponents on 131 all out. IND vs SA 4th T20I 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About India vs South Africa Cricket Match in Rajkot.

IND vs SA, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Quinton de Kock (SA), Heinrich Klaasen (SA) can be taken as our wicket-keepers.

IND vs SA, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Ruturaj Gaikwad (IND), Rassie van der Dussen (SA), Ishan Kishan (IND), and David Miller (SA) are our batters of the Dream11 Fantasy team.

IND vs SA, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Hardik Pandya (IND), and Dwaine Pretorius (SA) could be our all-rounders.

IND vs SA, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Yuzvendra Chahal (IND), Harshal Patel (IND), and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (IND) could form the bowling attack.

IND vs SA, Dream11 Team Prediction: Quinton de Kock (SA), Heinrich Klaasen (SA),Ruturaj Gaikwad (IND),Rassie van der Dussen (SA), Ishan Kishan (IND), David Miller (SA), Hardik Pandya (IND), Dwaine Pretorius (SA), Yuzvendra Chahal (IND), Harshal Patel (IND), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (IND).

Ishan Kishan (IND) could be named as the captain of your IND vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Team, while as Dwaine Pretorius (SA) could be selected as the Vice-captain.

