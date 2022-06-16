The five-match series between India and South Africa is currently at 2-1 with the Proteas in lead. After two back to back defeats, team India picked up their campaign and registered a convincing win in the third T20I at Vizag. The victory meant India stay alive in the series. In the fourth T20I, the Men in Blue once again face a similar situation as a win will help the level the series before moving on the eventual decider. Meanwhile, ahead of the encounter, we bring you IND vs SA head-to-head record in T20Is, likely playing XI and other things you need to know. IND vs SA, 3rd T20I 2022: Temba Bavuma Feels It Was Foolish To Change Batting Approach Against India.

Both the sides might be looking to make few changes to their last playing XIs. If fit, Quinton de Kock should replace Reeza Hendricks and also the viistors might be tempted to bring in youngster Marco Jansen in place of struggling Anrich Nortje. In Indian camp, there will likely be no change in the batting department while in bowling we might see Arshdeep Singh walking into the playing XI in place of Avesh Khan.

IND vs SA Head-to-Head Record in T20Is

The two teams have met each other 18 times in the shortest format of the game. India leads the head-to-head with ten wins while South Africa have won eight.

IND vs SA 4th T20I 2022 Key Players

Ishan Kishan and Yuzvendra Chahal will be the key players for India while David Miller and Dwaine Pretorius will have a huge role to play for South Africa. India vs South Africa T20I Series 2022: Key Players to Watch Out for from Both the Squads.

IND vs SA 4th T20I 2022 Mini Battles

In the IND vs SA 4th T20I game, Hardik Pandya vs Keshav Maharaj will be an interesting battle to watch apart from David Miller vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

IND vs SA 4th T20I 2022 Venue and Match Timing

India vs South Africa 4th T20I match will be played at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot, Gujarat on June 17, 2022 (Friday). The 4th T20I is scheduled to begin at 07:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 06:30 pm.

IND vs SA 4th T20I 2022 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Fans can live telecast the India vs South Africa match live on Star Sports channels. The IND vs SA 4th T20I match will be live telecast on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada. Fans looking for how to watch the IND vs SA 4th T20I live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

IND vs SA 4th T20I 2022 Likely Playing XIs

IND Likely Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan/Arshdeep Singh.

SA Likely Playing 11: Reeza Hendricks/Quinton de Kock, Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klassen (wk), David Miller, Dwaine Pretorious, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje/Marco Jansen.

