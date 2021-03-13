After a lopsided clash in the first game, India and England meet again for the second T20I match on March 14 (Sunday). India will look for a way to fight-back in the five-match series after being blown-away, first by pace and then by Jason Roy, in the first match. India captain Virat Kohli mentioned at the toss that Rohit has been rested for the first couple of game and so the Hitman will not be part of the second match, but there could be changes made to the bowling attack and also the all-rounders for the second game of the series. Hardik Pandya Leaves Twitter Stunned With Outrageous Hit off Ben Stokes, ICC Asks Fans To Name the Shot.

KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan opened the batting for India in Rohit's absence. But neither could provide a good start, Rahul was out for a four-ball one run while Dhawan perished for four runs from 12 deliveries. Shreyas Iyer was the only batsman Indian batsman, who looked comfortable in the two-paced pitch. Iyer top-scored for India with a 48-ball 67. His knock, which was studded with eight boundaries and a maximum, propelled India to 124/7. Only three batsmen, Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya, being the other two, managed to reach double figures for India with the bat. Shreyas Iyer After England Beat India, Says 'Our Plan is to Play Maximum Spinners as It is Our Strength.'

Then with the ball in hand, India again disappointed, conceding 50 runs in the powerplay. Axar Patel went for 13 in the fifth over after Yuzvendra Chahal had given away 11 runs in his first over. By the time, Chahal castled Jos Buttler, lbw in the eight over the game had gone out of hand. England were on 72/0 at that stage, with Roy batting on 44 from 24 balls. Buttler went back for 28 and Roy followed him soon after missing out on a sixth T20I half-century by one run. But England romped home in 15.3 overs without losing any more wicket. Ahead of the second match, take a look at possible India playing XI for the next game.

Openers: Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul are expected to retain their place in the playing XI despite a poor outing in the first T20I. Rahul was out for just one run after edging a Jofra Archer wide delivery into his stumps, while Dhawan was cleaned by Mark Wood when attempting a wild slog after struggling. He went back for four from 12 balls. Rohit Sharma is the only other opening batsman on the side and Kohli mentioned at the toss that the hitman has been rested for the opening couple of matches. So Shawan and Rahul are to open again unless India want to try either of Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan.

Middle-Order: Kohli was out for a five-ball duck in the first match. But Shreyas Iyer scored a fine 67 to take India to a respectable score after the initial collapse. Both are expected to play and will keep their place. Suryakumar and Ishan are the other two available options in the middle order, but both could have to wait longer for their debut.

Wicket-Keeper: Rishabh Pant showed flashes of his brilliance with the bat and was safe behind the stumps. He scored 23 from 21 balls after initially starting with two boundaries and a cheeky reverse flick six off Archer. Pant is assured of a long run in the side after match-winning performances in the Test series.

All-Rounders: Hardik Pandya, like Pant, played two incredible shots but struggled thereafter. He first smashed Ben Stokes for a no-look six over long-off and then followed it with a ramp shot for another boundary through the third man. Pandya, however, struggled to lift the tempo and was out for 19. He also bowled two economical overs. Pandya is likely to retain his place, but one of the other two all-rounders Washington Sundar and Axar Patel, could make way for Rahul Tewatia if he is fit. Suryakumar is also in line to replace either of the two for the next match. Sundar could most likely be dropped for Suryakumar.

Bowlers: Deepak Chahar is expected to replace Shardul Thakur in the second T20I match. Thakur was out for a golden duck with the bat and went for eight runs per-over in the two overs that he bowled. Yuzvendra Chahal also went for plenty in the first match, with the leg-spinner conceding 44 runs in his four-over spell. But Chahal is expected to get one more game while Bhuvneshwar Kumar will also keep his place in the playing XI.

India’s Probable XI For 2nd T20I Against England: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar/Rahul Tewatia/Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur/Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal.

