Hardik Pandya’s outrageous no-look flick six off a Ben Stokes short ball left ICC shocked. Not knowing how to describe the shot, the ICC took to Twitter to ask fans to find a name Pandya’s shot. It was a glorious ramp shot from Hardik, who a ball earlier had smashed Stokes for a six over long-off. Those gorgeous shots couldn’t, however, stop India’s collapse as the hosts disappointed with their batting and could only post 124/7, which England chased down in 15.3 overs with eight wickets to spare. KL Rahul Displays Brilliant Piece of Fielding to Save a Sixer During IND vs ENG 1st T20I 2021, Netizens Hail Punjab Kings Captain (Watch Video).

But despite the defeat, Pandya’s no-look flick was one of the moments of the match, which had many flashes of individual brilliance. First, it was Rishabh Pant, who left everyone astonished with a reverse flick off Jofra Archer for a six over the third man. This was the second time in six days, Pant reverse scooped a fast bowler for a maximum over the wicket-keeper’s head. Then Hardik played a ramp shot off Stokes despite being in an awkward position. Yuzvendra Chahal Becomes Highest Wicket-Taker for India in T20Is, Goes Past Jasprit Bumrah.

Name This Shot From Hardik Pandya

It came in the 15th over of India’s innings when Stokes, after conceding a six in the previous ball, dropped it short to Pandya, who found himself in an awkward position. But despite that and taking his eye off the ball, Pandya kept his bat hanging and connected well to guide it past the wicketkeeper for a six. Like everyone, ICC was also stunned and called for its fans to name the shot. “Name this shot from @hardikpandya7,” said a tweet from ICC’s official Twitter handle. Here’s how fans reacted to the post.

Parallel Ground Shot?

His back is almost parallel to ground so- PARALLEL GROUND SHOT — Saket Jha (@IamSaketJha) March 12, 2021

The Lean Back Shot?

The Lean Back — Dalubuhle (@dalutapiwa) March 12, 2021

The Pandya Scoop

This is pandya skoop😅 — Deba Sarkar (@DebaSar30027226) March 13, 2021

The Sofa Shot?

The Sofa — Andy Jackson (@jacobskreek) March 12, 2021

The Matrix Shot?

The Matrix shot 😄 — Sudheesh Suresh (@sudhe_sk) March 12, 2021

Pandya, however, failed to carry on the momentum and was out for a 19-ball 21 to Chris Jordan. India’s innings never really got going as mot batsmen perished trying to smash the ball out of the park. Shreyas Iyer’s 67 guided India to 124/7 after they had been sent to bat first. England, however, chased it down in 15.3 overs with eight wickets in hand.

