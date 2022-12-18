India nearing a big victory after end of fourth day’s play against Bangladesh in the 1st Test at Chittagong. After setting themselves up in a strong position in Day 2 and 3, India started the day with the goal to wrap up Bangladesh as soon as possible. It didn’t go as planned due to the gritty batting performance of Bangladesh in the 1st session. Najmul Hossain Shanto (67) and Zakir Hasan (100) batted through the entire first innings giving India a slight scare. India got their first breakthrough after lunch when Bangladesh was on 124/0. It opened the deadlock as then Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin tightened their stranglehold on Bangladesh, picking up regular wickets. Axar Patel’s (3/50) variations troubled the Bangladeshi batters. With the collapse nearly ending their hopes, Bangladesh stands at 272/6, with still a mountain of 241 runs to climb. IND vs BAN 1st Test 2022 Day 4 Stumps: Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz Take Bangladesh to 272/6, India Need 4 Wickets To Win

With Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz at the crease, still fighting out, they will have to dig it out in the crease and stick to the plan of taking the game as deep as possible. India, meanwhile, will look forward to taking the remaining wickets early in the first session. IND vs BAN 1st Test: Opener Zakir Hasan Becomes Fourth Bangladesh Batter to Make Century on Test Debut

When is India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 5 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 5 will be played at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on December 18 (Sunday). The Third day's play of the IND vs BAN 1st Test has a scheduled time of 9:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast India vs Bangladesh 1st Test 2022 Day 5 on TV?

Sony Sports Network are the official broadcaster of the IND vs BAN 2022 in India and will provide the Live Telecast of the matches on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Sports Ten 3, Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 5 to watch the India vs Bangladesh 1st Test match Live Telecast on their TV sets.

How to Get Free Online Live Streaming of India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 5 2022?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Sports Network will provide live Streaming of the India vs Bangladesh Test series on its online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV app or website to watch the live streaming of the India vs Bangladesh 1st Test 2022 online.

