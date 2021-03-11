After winning the four-match Test series by 2-1, Virat Kohli and the team head on to the T20I matches. The first match of the five-game series is held on March 12, 2021, at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad. Once again we shall have the fans coming into the stadium to enjoy the first T20I match. The five-game series has included the likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan and others. In this article, we shall speak about the weather and pitch report of the match. So since it’s a day and night fixture, the game will begin at 7.00 pm. So the best part is that there will be no rains in the stadium. Wasim Jaffer Shares His India Playing XI for IND vs ENG 1st T20I 2021, Leaves Out Suryakumar Yadav.

So the fans can enjoy a full game of cricket without any interruptions. The weather will be mostly warm and thus the players will have to keep themselves hydrated for the entire game. The temperatures will be around 30-32 degree Celcius. As the evening proceeds, the weather will be going down by a degree or so. By the end of the game, we shall have the weather being at 27-28 degree Celcius.

Now, check out the snapshot of the weather below:

Weather report for IND vs ENG, 1st T20I 2021 (Photo Credits: Accuweather.com)

Pitch Report:

Now the pitch has had a history of assisting the spinners. but things could change with the change in format. The deck has been friendly to all the batsmen and things are expected to remain the same for the batsmen.

