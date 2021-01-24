England tours India for all-format bilateral series. The two teams will lock horns in four Tests, five T20Is and three One-Day Internationals (ODIs). This is will be India’s first assignment at home following the coronavirus lockdown. The matches will be played in a bio-secure bubble. The tour will be England’s fourth since the coronavirus pandemic. The English cricket team toured South Africa and Sri Lanka before travelling to India. Continue reading to find out India vs England 2021 complete schedule. You can also free download the PDF format of the IND vs ENG 2021 series. India vs England 2021: Here's How IND & ENG Fared in Their Last Tussle on Indian Soil.

Having defeated Australia in a historic Test series, India will be confident to do well against England in home conditions and safe to say they start as hot favourites to win the Test series at least. England’s tour of India will also comprise of a day-night Test, which will be played at Ahmedabad. Meanwhile, check out Ind vs Eng 2021 full schedule. England Announce 16-Member Squad for Opening Two Test Matches Against India; Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes Make Return.

India vs England 2021 Full Schedule

Match

Date

Time

Venue

1st Test

February 05

9:30 AM IST

Chennai

2nd Test

February 13

9:30 AM IST

Chennai

3rd Test

February 24

2:30 PM IST

Ahmedabad

4th Test

March 04

9:30 AM IST

Ahmedabad

1st T20I

March 12

7:00 PM IST

Ahmedabad

2nd T20I

March 14

7:00 PM IST

Ahmedabad

3rd T20I

March 16

7:00 PM IST

Ahmedabad

4th T20I

March 18

7:00 PM IST

Ahmedabad

5th T20I

March 20

7:00 PM IST

Ahmedabad

1st ODI

March 23

1:30 PM IST

Pune

2nd ODI

March 26

1:30 PM IST

Pune

3rd ODI

March 28

1:30 PM IST

Pune

The Test matches will be part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC). India currently leads the WTC points table while are on fourth spot. ODIs, on the other hand, will be played under ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 24, 2021 02:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).