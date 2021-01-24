England tours India for all-format bilateral series. The two teams will lock horns in four Tests, five T20Is and three One-Day Internationals (ODIs). This is will be India’s first assignment at home following the coronavirus lockdown. The matches will be played in a bio-secure bubble. The tour will be England’s fourth since the coronavirus pandemic. The English cricket team toured South Africa and Sri Lanka before travelling to India. Continue reading to find out India vs England 2021 complete schedule. You can also free download the PDF format of the IND vs ENG 2021 series. India vs England 2021: Here's How IND & ENG Fared in Their Last Tussle on Indian Soil.

Having defeated Australia in a historic Test series, India will be confident to do well against England in home conditions and safe to say they start as hot favourites to win the Test series at least. England’s tour of India will also comprise of a day-night Test, which will be played at Ahmedabad. Meanwhile, check out Ind vs Eng 2021 full schedule. England Announce 16-Member Squad for Opening Two Test Matches Against India; Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes Make Return.

India vs England 2021 Full Schedule

Match Date Time Venue 1st Test February 05 9:30 AM IST Chennai 2nd Test February 13 9:30 AM IST Chennai 3rd Test February 24 2:30 PM IST Ahmedabad 4th Test March 04 9:30 AM IST Ahmedabad 1st T20I March 12 7:00 PM IST Ahmedabad 2nd T20I March 14 7:00 PM IST Ahmedabad 3rd T20I March 16 7:00 PM IST Ahmedabad 4th T20I March 18 7:00 PM IST Ahmedabad 5th T20I March 20 7:00 PM IST Ahmedabad 1st ODI March 23 1:30 PM IST Pune 2nd ODI March 26 1:30 PM IST Pune 3rd ODI March 28 1:30 PM IST Pune

The Test matches will be part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC). India currently leads the WTC points table while are on fourth spot. ODIs, on the other hand, will be played under ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League.

